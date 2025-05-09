Partner Real Estate Expands To San Diego County With New Carlsbad Office, Launches Direct-To-Agent Lead Platform

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to expand its footprint in Southern California, Partner Real Estate has officially launched its newest office in Carlsbad, marking the company's entrance into the San Diego County market. Known for delivering high-intent, live buyer and seller leads directly to agents, the brokerage is now bringing its proven platform and systems to real estate professionals across the region.The Carlsbad expansion comes on the heels of rapid growth in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, where Partner Real Estate has become a go-to source for real estate agents seeking ready-to-act buyers, seller appointments, and business-building tools without cold-calling or prospecting.“Our system is built to connect motivated clients directly with ambitious agents - and it's working,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“After years of success in L.A. and O.C., launching in San Diego County was a natural next step.”To introduce local agents to its system, the brokerage is hosting a live, in-person training event on Tuesday, May 6 at Dove Library in Carlsbad. Titled“The 5 Offers You Aren't Making That Will Convert More Business in 2025,” the 2-hour bootcamp will be led by national sales conversion coach James MacDonald , known for coaching top-producing teams across the U.S.The event promises to unpack the key strategies Partner Real Estate agents are using to:Book more listing and buyer appointmentsMaster a proven, high-converting script and sales processTurn passive leads into serious, motivated clientsPosition themselves as trusted local market expertsThis training is being offered as a free“backstage pass” to give San Diego-area agents a firsthand look at the Partner Real Estate model and how it supports agent success through exclusive tools, systems, and live lead connections.As the competitive landscape continues to shift, Partner Real Estate's team-based model and focus on delivering high-quality opportunities to agents stands out in a market crowded with solo agents struggling to keep up with lead generation demands.For more information or to RSVP for the May 6 training, agents can visitAbout Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is a full-service brokerage designed to empower real estate agents through proven systems, exclusive lead-generation tools, and high-performance training. With a focus on collaboration, technology, and operational excellence, the firm connects agents with live buyer and seller opportunities, helping them grow their business with no prospecting required.

