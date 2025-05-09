Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election Of Directors And Approval Of Special Matters
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
George L. Brack
|
320,198,848
|
97.83 %
|
7,090,095
|
2.17 %
|
Jaimie Donovan
|
323,374,043
|
98.80 %
|
3,914,900
|
1.20 %
|
Chantal Gosselin
|
312,988,404
|
95.63 %
|
14,300,539
|
4.37 %
|
Jeane Hull
|
322,832,980
|
98.64 %
|
4,455,963
|
1.36 %
|
Glenn Ives
|
326,462,793
|
99.75 %
|
826,150
|
0.25 %
|
Charles A. Jeannes
|
321,612,216
|
98.27 %
|
5,676,727
|
1.73 %
|
Marilyn Schonberner
|
324,225,349
|
99.06 %
|
3,063,594
|
0.94 %
|
Randy V.J. Smallwood
|
326,818,313
|
99.86 %
|
470,630
|
0.14 %
|
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
|
324,453,056
|
99.13 %
|
2,835,887
|
0.87 %
The following matters were also approved by shareholders at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:
-
the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.94% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.
SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment