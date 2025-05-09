Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Celebrates Its Esteemed Alumni Hall Of Fame Class

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honorees from Sports, Entertainment, Healthcare and More Inducted During May 8 Ceremony, Hosted by Courtney B. Vance in San Diego

ATLANTA, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the nation's leading youth-serving organizations, proudly celebrated its 2025 Alumni Hall of Fame class, marking the 35th anniversary of this esteemed tradition. Each year, a new class of Hall of Fame inductees represents a group of accomplished individuals who credit their formative experiences at Boys & Girls Clubs for laying the foundation to becoming successful adults.

The 2025 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:



Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles – Actor/Comedian, Producer, Director & Novelist

Donnie Wahlberg – Singer-Songwriter, Actor & Producer

Derek Anderson – Retired NBA Basketball Player & Philanthropist

Kenneth "Montez Ford" Crawford – WWE Superstar

Khalia Collier – VP/Chief of Staff of Basketball Operations, Dallas Mavericks & Owner, St. Louis Surge

Donnie Edwards – Retired NFL Linebacker & Nonprofit President and Founder Dr. Rita Ng – Physician-In-Chief at Kaiser Permanente Oakland, Former Miss America Pageant Runner-Up

The 2025 Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Thursday, May 8, 2025 , in San Diego, California during Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 119th National Conference. Adding a special touch to the evening, the event was hosted by award-winning actor, producer and fellow Boys & Girls Club alum, Courtney B. Vance , a 2005 inductee to the Alumni Hall of Fame. It also included performances by Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Ruben Studdard (2005 inductee) and celebrated pianist, composer and producer, William Joseph (2024 inductee).

“Seeing the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs come full circle through our incredible Hall of Famers is always inspiring,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“It is a privilege to celebrate this year's honorees and their exceptional journeys and contributions, which will undoubtedly encourage the next generation of Club kids.”

These seven individuals join a prestigious group of over 250 Boys & Girls Club alumni-from Academy-Award winner Denzel Washington to award-winning sports and musical icons, national media personalities, industry leaders and more-who have been recognized for extraordinary contributions to their respective fields and their unwavering commitment to giving back. Their stories serve as powerful examples of the positive impact Boys & Girls Clubs have on shaping the lives of young people.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

