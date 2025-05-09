Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results Of Operations
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$7,245,635
|
$7,853,181
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
421,381
|
(874,834)
|
Net income (loss)
|
401,022
|
(698,004)
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
.42
|
(.72)
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
|
