Givesendgo Stands Up For Truth, Protects Fundraising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, MA, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GiveSendGo, a global leader in online fundraising, has reaffirmed its commitment to operating on principles rather than popularity, following public discussions around cancel culture and its impact on free speech and fair support.

While recent headlines have highlighted the Shiloh Hendrix case as a turning point in the battle against cancel culture, GiveSendGo emphasizes that the platform's principled approach began long before.

“Let's be clear, Shiloh didn't end cancel-culture. GiveSendGo did,” said GiveSendGo co-founder Heather Wilson“We made our stand with Kyle Rittenhouse, and we have continued to uphold the same commitment to freedom, even when faced with significant public pressure.”

Founded on the principles of truth, transparency, and moral courage, GiveSendGo believes in providing a platform where voices can be heard without fear of censorship. Whether it's supporting legal defense funds, aiding humanitarian efforts, or providing a lifeline to those targeted by online outrage, GiveSendGo consistently prioritizes free expression and fairness.

The platform's commitment to principled giving has been tested repeatedly, from high-profile cases like Karmelo Anthony's fundraiser for legal defense and protection to smaller, community-focused campaigns. Despite waves of criticism, GiveSendGo has consistently chosen to stand firm in its faith-based mission.

"Our culture is unraveling because we've abandoned principle," Jacob Wells co-founder stated. "GiveSendGo was built on the belief that truth, transparency, and moral courage must guide our public discourse. We're not here to please the loudest voices; we're here to offer freedom."

The platform's reliance on optional donations instead of mandatory fees, combined with its prayer-centric approach, further distinguishes it from competitors. By placing faith at the center of its mission, GiveSendGo empowers individuals and communities to share hope in times of need.

About GiveSendGo

Founded in 2014, GiveSendGo is the global leader in online fundraising dedicated to sharing the hope of Jesus through fundraising. Launched publicly in October 2015, the platform offers a free, faith-driven alternative to mainstream crowdfunding sites, emphasizing both financial support and spiritual encouragement.

Unique features include a dedicated prayer team and a "Pray" button on every campaign, reflecting its commitment to addressing both material and spiritual needs. With operations in over 80 countries, GiveSendGo is recognized globally for its simple setup, reliable service, and dedication to freedom of expression. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Heather Holmes ... 1+(828)332-5307 publicityforgood.com/