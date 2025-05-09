Hertz Strengthens Financial Foundation Through Completion Of Amended Credit Facilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Each of these extensions mark another step forward in our transformation as they afford us additional financial strength and flexibility to execute our plan," said Gil West, Hertz CEO. "They are a testament to the progress we're making and reflect the confidence our lenders have in our ability to transform the company and achieve our long- term goals."

In summary, Hertz:



Amended its First Lien Credit Agreement governing the revolving credit facility to provide for the extension of the maturity date of approximately $1.665 billion of commitments under the existing $2.0 billion revolving credit facility from June 30, 2026, to March 31, 2028. The Company will have access to up to $2.0 billion under its revolving credit facility until June 30, 2026, and thereafter the aggregate amount of commitments under its revolving credit facility will be $1.665 billion until March 31, 2028.

Amended its HVF III U.S. Vehicle Variable Funding Notes to extend the commitment termination date for such notes by one year to May 7, 2027. The Class A maximum principal amount available will be $3.640 billion until April 10, 2026, and thereafter will be $2.860 billion until May 7, 2027. Amended its European ABS securitization platform for financing activities relating to affiliates' vehicle fleets in Europe to extend the maturity date of €1.160 billion of Class A notes in the facility to April 30, 2027. The aggregate amount of Class A note commitments under the European ABS facility remaining until March 31, 2026, is €1.289 billion.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT HERTZ

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is one of the world's leading car rental and mobility solutions providers. Its subsidiaries and licensees operate the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands with more than 11,000 rental locations in 160 countries around the globe, as well as the Hertz Car Sales brand, which offers a range of quality, competitively priced used cars for sale online and at locations across the US, and the Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in Europe. For more information about Hertz, visit .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "will" and "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to statements related to our positioning, strategy, vision, forward looking investments, conditions in the travel industry, our financial and operational condition, and our sources of liquidity. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including market conditions and those in our risk factors that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2025, and any updates thereto in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date, and we undertake no obligation to update this information.

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.