Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
| Name of Director
Nominee
|Votes FOR (%)
|Votes WITHHELD (%)
|James S. Anas
|99.94
|0.06
|A. Michael Christodoulou
|98.79
|1.21
|Petros Christodoulou
|99.94
|0.06
|Marilyn De Mara
|99.94
|0.06
|Harold W. Hillier
|99.94
|0.06
|George Mavroudis
|99.94
|0.06
|Edward T. McDermott
|99.91
|0.09
|Barry J. Myers
|99.94
|0.06
|Hans-Georg Rudloff
|99.94
|0.06
In addition to the election of directors, shareholders appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Toronto, Ontario, as auditor of Guardian for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors of Guardian to fix their remuneration.
Shareholders also passed the resolution to amend Guardian's by-laws, in the form of By-Law No.77, as more particularly described in the Circular. A copy of By-Law No.77 was filed on SEDAR+ on May 9, 2025.
About Guardian Capital Group Limited
Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2025, Guardian had C$167.2 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit .
For further information, please contact:
Matthew Turner
Senior Vice-President, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary
...
