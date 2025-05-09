Amish Pretzel Co To Showcase Handcrafted Pretzels At Sweets & Snacks & National Restaurant Association Shows

2 Pound Pretzel

Amish Pretzel Company, Sister Brand to Ben's Soft Pretzels, to Showcase Handcrafted Pretzels at Sweets & Snacks Expo and National Restaurant Association Show

- Tiffany Watts

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amish Pretzel Company , the sister brand of world-famous Ben's Soft Pretzels , is thrilled to bring its handcrafted, Amish-inspired pretzels to two of the industry's most prestigious events this May. Built upon the same dedication to quality and tradition that has made Ben's Soft Pretzels a beloved name, Amish Pretzel Company extends the legacy by offering premium frozen pretzel products that embody authentic Amish baking techniques.

Attendees of the Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025 in Indianapolis and the National Restaurant Association Show 2025 in Chicago are invited to visit Amish Pretzel Company's booths to experience its signature artisanal pretzels and explore exciting partnership opportunities.

Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025

📅 Date: May 13-15, 2025

📍 Location: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN

🛒 Booth #: 6943

Attendees can discover the full range of Amish Pretzel Company's products, from classic pretzel sizes to the impressive“Big Guy” 2-pound pretzel and its popular pretzel bites-crafted to captivate consumers and enhance menus and retail freezers nationwide.

National Restaurant Association Show 2025

📅 Date: May 17-20, 2025

📍 Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

🛒 Booth #: 13448

Foodservice professionals will have the opportunity to explore how Amish Pretzel Company's premium pretzels can elevate menus, grab-and-go offerings, and retail selections-continuing the legacy of high-quality, handcrafted pretzels that Ben's Soft Pretzels pioneered.

“We're excited to showcase the rich tradition and craftsmanship behind our Amish-inspired pretzels,” said Tiffany Watts, Vice President at Amish Pretzel Company.“As the sister company of Ben's Soft Pretzels, we share the same commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders to explore how our pretzels can enhance foodservice and retail offerings.”

Visitors to both events will have the chance to sample Amish Pretzel Company's handcrafted pretzels, discuss tailored partnership opportunities, and learn how these premium snacks continue the tradition established by Ben's Soft Pretzels.

For more information, visit .

About Amish Pretzel Company

Founded in 2021 by The Ben's Bakers, Amish Pretzel Company was created to extend the renowned craftsmanship of Ben's Soft Pretzels into the frozen product space, delivering high-quality, Amish-inspired soft pretzels to retailers and foodservice providers nationwide. Every pretzel is hand-rolled and free from eggs, nuts, dairy, soy, sesame, and harsh preservatives-ensuring a premium experience for consumers.

Amish Pretzel Company's products have successfully expanded into fundraising, major retailers like Gordon Food Service and SpartanNash, and foodservice establishments nationwide-all carrying forward the trusted tradition of Ben's Soft Pretzels.

Our mission is simple: To share truly exceptional pretzels with the world-preserving authenticity while making delicious, handcrafted pretzels more accessible than ever.



