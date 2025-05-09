Diego Gutierrez Awarded Edgar Family Foundation Scholarship, Signs With Walla Walla University

Diego Gutierrez signs his commitment to Walla Walla University after receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the Edgar Family Foundation at Arlington High School's Signing Day.

- Bill EdgarRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Edgar Family Foundation proudly announces Diego Gutierrez , a senior at Arlington High School, as a 2025 recipient of its annual Student-Athlete Scholarship. Diego was recognized during Arlington's Athletic Signing Day, where he officially committed to play collegiate soccer at Walla Walla University.The Foundation awarded Diego a $1,000 scholarship in honor of his consistent leadership, discipline, and dedication both on and off the field. Known for his quiet presence and dependable play, Diego has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches throughout his years representing Arlington and Albion.“Diego leads by example,” said Bill Edgar, President of the Edgar Family Foundation.“His composure, effort, and growth as a student-athlete made him an ideal recipient of this award. He represents the values we aim to support-character, humility, and the drive to succeed.”The Edgar Family Foundation annually awards scholarships to Inland Empire student-athletes who demonstrate excellence, integrity, and leadership. Diego's commitment to Walla Walla University marks an important milestone in his academic and athletic career-and reflects the kind of dedication the Foundation is proud to recognize and support.About the Edgar Family Foundation:Headquartered in Riverside, California, the Edgar Family Foundation works to increase opportunity for young athletes through scholarships, community support, and access to high-level training and competition. Its mission is rooted in the belief that commitment and character open doors to lasting impact.Media Contact:Bill Edgar, PresidentEdgar Family Foundation(951) 640-9094...

