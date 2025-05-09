Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2025 Dividend
BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2025 dividend of $3.30 per share. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2025.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin .
