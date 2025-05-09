Arabella Advisors Names Mark Loch As Head Of Redstone Consulting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loch to lead firm's consulting practice across Arabella Advisors and Redstone Strategy Group

Washington, DC, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors today announced the appointment of Mark Loch as Head of Redstone Consulting. In this role, Loch will lead Arabella's consulting practice, overseeing both the Advisory team and the Redstone Strategy team. Nathan Huttner, who previously served as Head of Consulting, will remain in a senior leadership role as Managing Director, Head of Practice Innovations.

Loch's appointment reflects the firm's continued investment in delivering comprehensive support to philanthropists, foundations, and nonprofits working to solve today's most pressing social and environmental challenges.

“This moment demands bold solutions that match the scale and complexity of the issues our clients are taking on. Mark brings the right mix of strategic vision, operational excellence, and cross-sector experience to advance this work,” said Himesh Bhise, CEO of Arabella Advisors. “His leadership will strengthen our ability to help clients move from ideas to lasting impact. We are deeply grateful to Nathan Huttner for his continued leadership as we grow our consulting practice.”

Loch is a seasoned business leader with over four decades of experience driving innovation and growth across the private and social sectors. He built and led global practices at McKinsey & Company, advised major family offices and impact ventures, and served in leadership roles at Factor[e] Ventures and Blackhorn Ventures. He also served Redstone and its clients over the last 10 years as an Advisor and Director in Residence. Mark's work focuses on forming and scaling solutions that build sustainable social impact. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech.

“I'm honored to lead Arabella's consulting practice at a time when the social sector faces both urgent challenges and transformational opportunities,” said Loch. “By bringing together Redstone's strategic depth with Arabella's operational reach, we're uniquely positioned to help our clients drive more meaningful and impactful change. I'm also truly thankful for Nathan's leadership and ongoing partnership in making this next chapter possible.”

In his role as Managing Director, Head of Practice Innovations, Huttner will focus on advancing strategic client partnerships, supporting innovation across the consulting practice, and shaping the firm's long-term vision for integrated advisory services. Huttner previously led Redstone's education practice and has consistently published thought leadership in nonprofit capacity building, philanthropic portfolio risk, advocacy strategy and evaluation, and movement building.

“As we deepen collaboration across our consulting teams, we're better equipped than ever to help our clients navigate complexity, seize opportunities, and accelerate progress on the issues that matter most,” said Huttner. “This is a pivotal moment for our consulting practice, one that reflects years of shared learning and alignment across Arabella and Redstone. Mark's leadership brings valuable insight and a clear strategic vision to help guide our next phase of impact.”

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a professional services firm that provides administrative, operational and strategic support to nonprofits, foundations and individual donors. As a certified B Corp, Arabella Advisors is committed to building stronger, more sustainable and equitable communities, creating a better, more resilient and just future for all. For more information, visit .

About Redstone Consulting: Redstone Consulting is a leading advisor to social impact leaders worldwide. Redstone helps clients identify their highest-return investments, track and learn from results, and continually improve their efforts to solve urgent social problems. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Arabella Advisors ...