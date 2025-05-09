REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 9, 2025 , 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

FMR LLC

On May 2, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from FMR LLC. Based on the notification, FMR LLC (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,111,240 voting rights, consisting of 987,776 voting rights linked to securities and 123,464 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.97% of the total number of voting rights on April 29, 2025 (37,427,265).

The notification dated May 2, 2025 contains the following information: