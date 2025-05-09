Ramakrishna Mission Backs India's 'Operation Sindoor', Asks People To Stand By Govt's Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) Swami Vivekananda-founded Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Math (RKM), on Friday, stood by the Union government's initiative of "Operation Sindoor" launched amid the killing of 25 tourists, including one local, at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani terrorists last month.

Speaking at a sampling-distribution programme organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) within the premises of RKM's headquarter at Belur of Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district of West Bengal, the RKM General Secretary Swami Subirananda Maharaj said that had India not retaliated in the current situation only then it would have been an offence.

"I call upon people to stand by the country and the government at this moment. This is not the war of the government. This is the war of the common people. If any outsider tries to attack the soil of Mother India, the sons of the soil will surely retaliate," he added.

Speaking at the event, he also recollected Swami Vivekananda's lines where he said that the "welfare of India means the welfare of the Indians".

"Swamiji said that even the dust particles of India are sacred. If anyone tries to attack our motherland, we cannot just rest without retaliating. We should retaliate. There is nothing wrong from the classical and spiritual context," the RKM General Secretary added.

Thereafter, he said that had not India retaliated at this moment then that would have been an offence.

"We are not only supporting the retaliation efforts by the Indian government but also praying to the almighty that all such efforts are successful. This is the war to defeat the sins. This is war against ominous powers. This war is between civilisation and barbarism," he added.