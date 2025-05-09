89Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The Inducement Grants have an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of 89bio's common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grants will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee's start date, and thereafter the remainder of the shares vest in 12 equal quarterly installments, subject to each employee's continued employment with 89bio through the applicable vesting dates.
About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .
