Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2025 Assets Under Management


2025-05-09 04:20:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2025 totaled $164.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of April 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $ 18,847
Global Discovery 1,747
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,196
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,688
Franchise 735
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 347
Non-U.S. Growth 13,559
China Post-Venture3 113
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,784
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,454
Value Income 16
International Value Group
International Value 47,949
International Explorer 693
Global Special Situations 11
Global Value Team
Global Value 30,526
Select Equity 316
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,670
Credit Team
High Income 11,884
Credit Opportunities 306
Floating Rate 83
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,367
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 1,927
Antero Peak Hedge 231
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,464
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 894
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,036
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,591
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 164,434

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $113.3 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


MENAFN09052025004107003653ID1109530267

