Abdullah Bin Zayed Witnesses Signing Of Mous To Develop Railway Infrastructure In Uganda And Kenya

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Shadi Malak: The cooperation reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with African nations and advancing sustainable transport systems.





Etihad Rail signs MoUs to exchange knowledge, transfer expertise and strengthen transport systems in Uganda and Kenya Partnerships Reflect UAE's Efforts to Strengthen Relations with African Nations and Achieve Sustainable Economic Prosperity

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, witnessed the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, and the governments of Uganda and Kenya. The Government of Uganda was represented by the Ministry of Works and Transport, while Kenya was represented by Kenya Railways Company. The MoUs were signed as part of His Highness's official visit to several African countries, including Uganda and Kenya, which aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation and establish partnerships across various development sectors, particularly economic, trade, investment, energy, and transport.

In Uganda, the signing ceremony took place in the presence of His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, where His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, signed the MoU with His Excellency General Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport of Uganda. In Kenya, the MoU was signed by His Excellency Shadi Malak and Philip J. Mainga, Managing Director of Kenya Railways in the presence of His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya.

The signing of these MoUs aims to strengthen frameworks for cooperation, transfer expertise, and exchange knowledge to enhance transport systems. These agreements are part of a series of MoUs the UAE has signed with several African countries, in line with its efforts to deepen relations, foster growth, and achieve greater sustainable economic prosperity. This comes just days after the signing of MoUs between Etihad Rail and both the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of Chad during a high-level ministerial meeting hosted by Etihad Rail in Abu Dhabi earlier this month in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. This series of agreements highlights the UAE's commitment to advancing sustainable transport systems and enhancing regional connectivity across Africa.

Strengthening Regional Connectivity Through Bilateral Partnerships:

His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, commented:“These MoUs reflect the UAE's dedication to fostering long-term partnerships with African nations to advance sustainable transport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic transformation and regional integration across East Africa. We are honoured to partner with the governments of Uganda and Kenya to support their bold vision for railway development. Together, we will explore opportunities that deliver lasting value, enhance regional connectivity, and strengthen trade corridors, contributing to a more prosperous future for the region.”

The MoU with Uganda, represented by the Ministry of Works and Transport, focuses on enhancing the logistics capabilities of Uganda's railway network and supporting cross-border trade. By leveraging the UAE's expertise in creating new opportunities for economic growth and regional connectivity, this partnership aims to modernize Uganda's national railway network and promote regional trade.

Similarly, the MoU with Kenya emphasizes technical cooperation, knowledge exchange, and conducting feasibility studies to renew Kenya's national railway network. This partnership seeks to develop transport systems that strengthen regional integration and highlights the importance of international collaboration in achieving sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Kenya and Uganda: Key Players in Regional Development

As leading economies in East Africa, Kenya and Uganda play pivotal roles in regional trade and connectivity. The partnerships with Etihad Rail underscore the UAE's belief in the transformative power of integrated transport systems to drive economic growth, facilitate trade, and strengthen regional ties, in line with the status of both countries in the regional development landscape.

Sharing Expertise for Sustainable Growth:

Through the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the enhancement of cooperation, Etihad Rail reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the development of sustainable railway infrastructure that drives economic growth in the region and across Africa by sharing its pioneering experience in developing transport systems and infrastructure in the UAE.