QVC Honors Elton John With Inaugural Icon Award

Legendary Artist, Elton John, Recognized for QVC's Exceptional Retail Innovation in Home Fragrance

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , a live social shopping brand, announced that legendary musician, humanitarian, and retail innovator Elton John will be honored with QVC's first-ever Icon Award. This award is to recognize his exceptional impact on the world of home fragrance and his innovative collaboration with Slatkin + Co.

The QVC Icon Award was established to celebrate individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the QVC community through innovation, creativity, and a commitment to excellence that aligns with QVC's core values. Elton's business partner and friend, Harry Slatkin of Slatkin + Co., nominated him for this award that recognizes trailblazers whose vision and talent have transformed product experiences.

"Elton John's unique ability to connect with our customers and bring his creative vision to life through our platform has resulted in the kind of success that is as remarkable as he is," said Mara Sirhal, Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC and HSN. "The QVC Icon Award celebrates not only his achievements in retail, but his ability to bridge the worlds of entertainment and commerce in a way that resonates with, and is appreciated by, our QVC customer."

The award follows Elton's remarkable success with QVC, which includes a high performance for his Today's Special Value (TSV) offer and standout sales across his collection.. "You had an amazing launch," noted Harry Slatkin, founder of Slatkin + Co., during a recent interview. "Over 5 billion views, and we sold 350,000 candles, it was a tremendous day."

"This is a fantastic honor," replied Elton. "I usually receive awards for my music; so, this is genuinely a first for me. It was such a pleasure putting this collection together and creating such sensational scents for everyone to enjoy."

Elton John's second collection with Slatkin + Co. is available exclusively on QVC here .

