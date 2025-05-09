Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR ) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 67 cents per share of common stock, which reflects the company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2025.

