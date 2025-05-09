Purple Pepe Secures New Exchange Listings And Marks First Real Estate Use Case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meme coin Purple Pepe (PURPE) continues its eventful year with a series of significant developments-securing new exchange listings and completing one of the first-ever U.S. real estate transactions to accept a memecoin as payment.

Launched less than a year ago, PURPE began as a meme-driven experiment and has quickly evolved into one of the most resilient, community-led projects in the crypto space. The token is now trading on Poloniex, LBank, BitMart, Coinstash, Biconomy , and Slingshot , positioning it for potential Tier-1 exchange listings as its holder base climbs past 45,000 and its all-time high market cap approaches $140 million .



In a groundbreaking move for real-world utility, Missouri-based real estate developer Daniel Westermier is now accepting PURPE as payment for a commercial property in Sedalia, MO (65301) . This milestone places PURPE among the first memecoins to be used in U.S. property transactions. Interested buyers can contact Mr. Westermier directly at ... .

“Accepting PURPE for real estate isn't a gimmick-it's the beginning of a new economic layer where community coins have real-world value,” added Daniel Westermier , the first U.S. property developer to list a commercial building for memecoin payment.

The project's momentum is further fueled by a sizable grassroots following, including the WallStreetBets Facebook community , which boasts over 550,000 members -one of the most active trading groups on the platform.

“What started as a meme became a mission. PURPE isn't just riding the hype cycle-we're building something with staying power,” said Christopher Berrios , founder of the WallStreetBets Facebook group and a key force behind the token's resurgence.

Looking ahead, PURPE is gearing up for a full-scale community presence at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas , taking place May 27–29 .

About Purple Pepe (PURPE)

Purple Pepe (PURPE) is a community-powered memecoin launched in 2024 that quickly transformed from a viral joke into a serious force in crypto. Known for its engaged following and real-world use cases, PURPE is proving that memecoins can be more than internet culture-they can be financial vehicles with tangible impact.

For more information

Website:

X (Twitter): @PurplePepeS0

Telegram:

WallStreetBets Facebook Group:

Property for sale to be accepted by Purpe for payment.

Contact :

Christopher Berrios,

CTO

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post and is provided by Purple Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital.

