Registration Open For MPI’S WEC 2025 In St. Louis; Registrants Unlock Mystery Guest For The Closing Party

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Louis, MO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world's largest global meeting and event industry association, has opened registration for its World Education Congress (WEC) 2025, taking place June 18–20 at the newly expanded America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis. This premier event offers unparalleled education, networking, and business opportunities tailored for meeting and event professionals.​

New this year, WEC attendees will have the opportunity to tailor their conference experience through curated learning journeys, which are an immersive format that has become a standout feature of MPI's EMEC. Designed to align with individual professional goals, these off-site, immersive workshops take learning beyond the conference center and into real-world environments.

A highlight of WEC 2025 is the keynote lineup, featuring dynamic speakers who will inspire and challenge attendees:​

Daniel Lewis, entrepreneur and founder of T By Daniel, will present "RALLY to Lead: Igniting Connection, Collaboration & Change!"

Temple Grandin Temple Grandin, a Distinguished Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, is a globally recognized expert in animal welfare, and bestselling author will deliver“Great Minds are Not All the Same.”

WEC 2025 is turning up the heat in St. Louis and the closing party on Friday night will feature a Grammy-winning, hometown hero whose iconic beats define STL music. In a unique twist, attendees will unlock the identity of a special mystery guest slated to appear at Friday's closing event once they complete WEC registration.

"WEC is an essential industry event and top-tier education opportunity for meeting and event professionals who are ready to grow, innovate, and lead," said Paul Van Deventer, MPI President and CEO. "This event brings together the best of our industry, plus visionary content, experiential learning, and unmatched networking, all designed to elevate the careers and impact of our global community."

For more information on WEC 2025 and to register, visit:

CONTACT: Cory Elford Meeting Professionals International (MPI) 972-702-3000 ...