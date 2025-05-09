Tiktok's Shift To Search-Focused LIVE Selling Fuels Growth For Family-Run Affiliate Accounts Like @Davidsdailydeal

TikTok Shop Owners David and Tracy Webb

Webb Family

Amid rising costs and evolving algorithms, David and Tracy Webb grow a sustainable multi-channel TikTok Shop brand

- David Webb

LEWISBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As TikTok LIVE shopping evolves, creators who optimize their content for search-driven discovery are thriving - even without viral moments. David Webb, who works full-time in the corporate world by day and creates affiliate marketing content with his wife Tracy by dawn and dusk, is leading the way.

Together, the couple runs three growing TikTok Shop affiliate accounts :

@DavidsDailyDeal (solar gadgets, men's accessories, home tools)

@TracyWebb54 (women's products, dog and pet essentials, seasonal décor)

@TheWebbShack (outdoor gear, power banks, home hacks)

“This all started in the '90s,” David explains.“My dad ran a computer repair business called Click & Point, and I've loved technology, deals, and problem-solving ever since.”

Hustling Through Inflation - A Family TikTok Affiliate Success Story:

Facing inflation and rising family expenses, the Webbs launched their TikTok affiliate journey in early 2024 . David began hosting TikTok LIVE flash sales every morning at 5 a.m., featuring solar lights, power banks, and budget-friendly men's fashion accessories, before starting his 8-to-5 corporate job. After work, he returned to live selling in the evenings.

Rather than chasing viral trends, they focused on SEO-driven content optimization - crafting search-optimized titles, descriptions, and hashtags targeting what TikTok Shop buyers were already searching for.

Their strategy paid off . A recent TikTok LIVE session surged from five to over 100 viewers in minutes, with nearly 40% of traffic coming from TikTok Search.

“We didn't want to gamble on virality,” David says.“Instead, we thought, 'What are people actually searching for every day?' and built our content around that.”

A Family Business With Purpose:

The family's TikTok Shop affiliate marketing brand now spans three accounts, offering daily deals in

. @DavidsDailyDeal: Solar gadgets, men's accessories, home tools

. @TracyWebb54: Women's products, pet supplies, seasonal décor

. @TheWebbShack: Outdoor gear, power banks, home hacks

The business is also personal. Tracy, who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS) and cannot work a traditional job, plays a key role in content creation, product selection, and community engagement.“This isn't just a side hustle,” David says.“It's become a way for our family to grow something meaningful-something that supports us, connects us, and gives Tracy purpose and independence again.”

Building Through Uncertainty:

While growing their affiliate business, the Webbs remain mindful of the broader uncertainty surrounding TikTok's future in the U.S.“We're hopeful TikTok remains available for creators like us,” David adds.“A ban wouldn't just be a political headline - it would directly impact families like ours who rely on this platform for income, community, and growth.”

What's Next:

Looking ahead, the Webbs plan to expand their TikTok LIVE flash sales, deepen partnerships with top brands, and continue building a sustainable business that reflects their passion for technology, family values, pet care, and affordable fashion.“We're just getting started,” David says.“This business isn't just about sales - it's about freedom, family, and building something bigger than ourselves.”

For media inquiries, interviews, or collaborations, please contact:

David Webb: TikTok

. @DavidsDailyDeal

. @TracyWebb54

. @TheWebbShack

Email: ... or ...

David Webb

DavidsDailyDeal

+1 256-361-8488

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.