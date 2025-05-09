MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Florida's own Femi Fashakin, renowned as a World Champion Poker player and a cutting-edge AI expert, recently represented the region at two prestigious international conferences in Washington, D.C., focused on the future of finance, trade, and cybersecurity across Africa.As the Co-Founder and CTO of ZeroTrusted, a Florida-based AI security company, Fashakin brought his unique blend of technical acumen, real-world risk analysis, and entrepreneurial insight to the table-earning the attention of global leaders, diplomats, and decision-makers alike.Future of Finance & Trade in Africa 2.0Hosted by: The George Washington University | April 23, 2025🔗 Event LinkHeld at the GW University Student Center, this high-level conference brought together Central Bank Governors, CEOs, ministers, and members of the African diaspora to explore Africa's digital transformation and economic growth opportunities.IBM X-Force + CCDL Cyber Diplomacy ForumHosted by: The Center for Cyber Diplomacy & Leadership at GW | November 7, 2024🔗 Event LinkIn an era of escalating global cyber threats, Fashakin joined a select group of global cybersecurity leaders and African ambassadors at the Africa Ambassadorial Cybersecurity Roundtable. The forum focused on strengthening international cooperation, policy alignment, and cyber diplomacy as critical infrastructure becomes increasingly digitized and interdependent.His remarks centered on how AI models are being used beyond question answering-to autonomous decision-making and task execution, often without adequate oversight.“Organizations are feeding sensitive internal data to AI systems without realizing that these same models may later assist their competitors,” warned Fashakin.“Cyber diplomacy must address not just nation-state attacks, but also AI governance, model alignment, and cross-border data ethics.”Local Impact, Global PerspectiveFemi Fashakin's growing international presence underscores the global relevance of Central Florida's innovation economy. As a world-class poker strategist and AI architect, Fashakin brings a unique understanding of risk, probability, and pattern recognition to the development of ZeroTrusted-one of the fastest-growing AI security platforms in the U.S.His recent engagements serve as a reminder that the future of AI is both global and local-and that Central Florida is poised to lead in the development of secure, ethical, and intelligent technologies.Learn MoreTo discover how ZeroTrusted is protecting AI systems from data leaks, hallucinations, and agent automation risks, visit:

