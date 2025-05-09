Temporarytattoos Now Offering Custom Temporary Tattoos In Low Quantities
Custom Temporary Tattoos
High Quality Custom Temporary Tattoos Available in Low QuantitiesTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TemporaryTattoos, a leading name in high-quality temporary body art, is proud to now offer custom temporary tattoos in low quantities - as few as just one tattoo per design for classic and semi-permanent tattoos. This new offering makes it easier than ever for individuals, businesses, and artists to create personalized, high-quality temporary tattoos for any occasion.
Whether you're planning a birthday party, launching a limited-edition art piece, or prepping for a brand activation, TemporaryTattoos provides exceptional tattoo quality, fast turnaround times, and unmatched flexibility - without the need to commit to large orders.
With over three decades of experience, TemporaryTattoos is trusted worldwide for its commitment to creativity, safety, and customer satisfaction. Every tattoo is made in the USA using FDA-compliant tattoo materials,- ensuring they are fun, safe, and easy to apply.
Thousands of Designs, Endless Custom Possibilities
Customers can browse a growing library of popular tattoo styles including:
Pop Culture & Quote Tattoos
Birthday & Holiday Tattoos
Henna-Inspired & Freckle Tattoos
Sleeve & Cowboy Tattoos
Dragons, Skulls, and Custom Artwork Options
From personal expression to professional promotion, TemporaryTattoos helps customers turn any idea into wearable art - whether they need one tattoo or one thousand.
Customization for Every Occasion
Perfect for:
Event planners designing unique favors for weddings, birthdays, or festivals
Marketing teams creating branded giveaways and promotional products
Artists and creators producing limited-edition designs or testing new ideas
Families and individuals looking for fun, personal touches for celebrations
A Trusted Industry Leader
“Temporary tattoos have become a creative medium for all types of expression,” said Jason Kern, President of TemporaryTattoos.“We're proud to offer more flexibility and accessibility than ever before - while continuing to deliver the same premium quality our customers expect.”
About TemporaryTattoos
Founded in 1989, TemporaryTattoos is the premier source for vibrant, customizable, and skin-safe temporary tattoos. All tattoos are manufactured in the USA using FDA-compliant tattoo materials. The company serves individuals, brands, nonprofits, and artists around the world with a wide variety of pre-designed and custom options.
For more information or to place a custom order, visit
Media Contact:
Riana King, Marketing Department
TemporaryTattoos
Email: ...
Phone: 1 (877) 776-5136
Riana King
+1 877-776-5136
Legal Disclaimer:
