Santa Ynez Chumash Museum And Cultural Center To Open On May 15

Its unique architecture, which was designed by the award-winning Jones & Jones Architects (designers of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.), is anchored by large dome structures that pay homage to the Chumash people's traditional dwellings, the tule 'ap. Outdoors, the 3.5-acre cultural park features exhibits and over 11,000 California native plants, including nearly 100 species used by the Chumash.

"Our tribe looks forward to sharing the deep history and culture of our people with the greater community," said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. "Our museum guests are encouraged to explore this one-of-a-kind facility that has been a five-decade-long dream for our people. It holds not only artifacts and exhibits, but the spirit of our ancestors, the wisdom of those who came before us, and the richness of a culture that has withstood the test of time."

The museum's vast collection includes a wide variety of materials with specialized preservation needs, which were collected and recovered in several ways. Cultural items were donated by tribal members and members of the public, acquired from collectors and institutions and commissioned from artists and artisans. Some culturally significant objects joined the collection due to repatriation and cultural returns, and a few cultural objects were discovered by Cultural Monitors during the museum's construction. The museum's state-of-the-art on-site collection facility ensures all items are preserved to the highest standards.

"On behalf of our Museum Board, it is with profound gratitude that we invite you to immerse yourself in the museum's exhibits and experience the cultural pride and legacy we have worked so hard to preserve," said Kathy Marshall, Museum Board Chairwoman for the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center. "We are so excited to share this meaningful experience with you, which is the result of the incredible work that has gone into bringing this project to life. The opening of the museum is a milestone that will forever change the way we experience, understand and honor our shared history. This facility is a beacon of knowledge, culture and pride."

At the museum entrance, visitors will be greeted by a monumental sculpture "Keeping our Culture Alive," commissioned by the tribe's Elders Council and crafted by renowned artist George Rivera. Guests can also explore a work-in-progress Chumash traditional tule 'ap home, and visit the Ancestors' Grove, where oak trees and commemorative family stones pay tribute to tribal ancestors.

One highlight of the museum is the Tomol House, located in the museum gardens, that houses a traditional tribal redwood plank boat Tomol named Muptamai. Throughout the year, Muptamai is paddled along the coast and occasionally at Aquitsum (Lake Cachuma). She helps paddlers prepare for the channel crossing and supports intergenerational Chumash community gatherings. Each year, when Muptamai makes her crossing, Chumash people from various bands unite in ceremony to celebrate and honor ancestors and seafaring traditions.

The museum grounds also include beautiful water features that seamlessly blend with the landscape, using reclaimed water and sustainable design to create a calming and culturally relevant environment.

The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center is located at 3500 Numancia St. in Santa Ynez, Calif. The Museum Gift Shop showcases assorted items made by Santa Ynez Chumash community members and other Indigenous artisans, ranging from jewelry and clothing to artwork and books. The museum also accepts donations, which support maintenance, creating new exhibits and funding educational programs for the community.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and tickets will be available for purchase at . Admission is $15 for adults (18-64), $12 for seniors (65+), $12 for teens (13-17), $10 for children (3-12), $12 for military members (with ID) and free for toddlers (2 and under).

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is located in Santa Barbara County, California. Its reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.

SOURCE Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians