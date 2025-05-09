Stronger Than The Storm And NEW DAY To Host Psychological First Aid Training At 2025 Governor's Hurricane Conference

STTS

Participants to Learn How to Respond During Crises, Disasters, and Traumatic Events; Hurricane Conference Takes Place May 11-16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, FL

- Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder of Stronger than the StormWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stronger than the Storm , a leading advocate for trauma-informed care and community resilience, is teaming up with The Network for Enhancing Wellness in Disaster-Affected Youth (NEW DAY) to offer a full-day Psychological First Aid (PFA) training at the 2025 Governor's Hurricane Conference. The conference will be held from Sunday, May 11 through Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and the Hilton West Palm Beach.The PFA training, scheduled for Monday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., is open to all conference attendees. It is specifically designed for emergency management professionals, first responders, educators, counselors, social workers, nonprofit staff, volunteers, and others who support children in high-stress or crisis situations.Led by experts from NEW DAY-an initiative funded by SAMHSA and affiliated with the National Child Traumatic Stress Network-this interactive workshop will provide participants with practical tools to support children and families facing the emotional fallout of disasters and other traumatic experiences.Rooted in evidence-informed practices, Psychological First Aid is designed to reduce immediate emotional distress and foster short- and long-term resilience following trauma. The training emphasizes restoring a sense of safety, calm, and hope while encouraging healthy coping skills. As NEW DAY notes, PFA is not a replacement for professional mental health services but serves as an essential first layer of support in the wake of disasters.“Children's emotional well-being must be at the heart of any effective disaster response,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder of Stronger than the Storm.“We're proud to partner with NEW DAY to bring this critical training to those on the front lines of trauma and recovery.”"We provide training on Psychological First Aid (PFA) as it is the recommended universal approach in the immediate aftermath of a disaster/mass violence/community traumatic events,” said Jami Furr, Ph.D., Trainer, New Day.“PFA can provide the emotional and practical support to children, their families, and communities to reduce distress and improve adaptive functioning and coping for survivors in Florida, nationally, and around the world.”For more information or to register, please contact ... or visit .About Stronger than the StormStronger than the Storm is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide kid-friendly resources for youth, caregivers, educators, and the emergency management community that cultivates resilience and brings awareness to the specific needs of kids when planning for and responding to disaster events. Stronger than the Storm provides tools, builds awareness, and bridges the gaps between the nonprofit, education, government, and for-profit sectors, connecting people and best-practices across the United States. Learn more at .About NEW DAYThe Network for Enhancing Wellness in Disaster-Affected Youth (NEW DAY) is a SAMHSA-funded, NCTSN-affiliated program focused on improving outcomes for children and families affected by disasters. NEW DAY provides trauma-informed training, tools, and strategies to enhance the resilience and wellness of disaster-impacted youth across the country. Learn more at .About the Governor's Hurricane Conference (GHC)The Governor's Hurricane Conference (GHC) is the nation's largest and most comprehensive event dedicated to hurricane planning, preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. With over 300 hours of training and workshops, GHC offers attendees access to the latest tools, technologies, and best practices in disaster management. This conference brings together emergency management professionals, public safety officials, and decision-makers to learn from real-world experiences, avoid common missteps, and strengthen hurricane readiness.

