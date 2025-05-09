AI, Enrollment Declines, And IT Leadership Define Education Sector's 2025 Priorities: New Info-Tech Research Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The firm explains that educational institutions at all levels are being challenged to rethink how technology supports learning, administration, and long-term viability. From increasing pressure to modernize ERP systems to navigating the ethical use of generative AI in classrooms, IT departments must now lead not only on infrastructure but also on innovation, risk management, and student outcomes.

"The next few years will test the adaptability of education systems around the world," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "From managing the impact of generative AI to tackling enrollment uncertainty, IT leaders in education must play a pivotal role in guiding their institutions through transition while ensuring responsible innovation and long-term value."

Info-Tech's 2025 Research Priorities for IT Leaders in Education

The following blueprints from Info-Tech address the unique challenges educational institutions are facing in 2025. The list of some of the top research that is supporting IT in the sector offers practical guidance to help IT leaders respond with strategy, speed, and long-term vision:



Understand the Implications of Generative AI in Education – The guidance in this blueprint helps education leaders take a structured, institution-wide approach to AI adoption, moving beyond reactive bans to promote responsible, ethical, and effective integration in teaching, learning, and administration.

Unify IT in the Education Sector – The insights in this blueprint will help institutions align decentralized IT teams and services, creating a unified technology environment that supports scalability, operational efficiency, and improved service delivery across campuses or districts.

Understand the IT Implications for the Enrollment Cliff – This research helps IT leaders assess how declining enrollment impacts institutional strategy and operations. It offers tools like PESTLE analysis to align technology initiatives with efforts to enhance competitiveness, reduce costs, and support long-term sustainability.

Elevate the Role of the CIO in Higher Education – This blueprint provides a roadmap for CIOs to transition from service providers to strategic institutional leaders. It offers tools to build transformational capabilities, foster cross-campus partnerships, and position IT as a catalyst for lasting change and improved student outcomes.

Establish Data Governance – The framework outlined in this blueprint assists educational institutions in aligning data governance initiatives with organizational value streams and business capabilities. It provides guidance on defining leadership, accountability, and responsibilities related to data use and handling, supported by an operating model that effectively manages change and communication. Identify a Resilient Approach to the Future of Your Higher Education ERP – This research helps institutions evaluate ERP renewal options - such as single vendor, best-of-breed, or shared data platforms - based on IT capability and institutional maturity. It guides CIOs in selecting a modernization path that balances risk, cost, and strategic alignment.

The research blueprints highlighted in Info-Tech's Best Research for the Education Sector 2025 report provide IT leaders with practical frameworks, expert guidance, and actionable strategies for navigating digital transformation in education. As the sector faces increased pressure to adapt, the right technology leadership will be crucial to ensuring both institutional stability and student success.

