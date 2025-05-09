Fantasy Merge Game Underground Build Is Now Live For Pre-Register

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The casual fantasy merge game Underground Builder will be available on Google Play and App Store on June 3rd. Pre-register is now live! Pre-register and get the exclusive bonus![When the burnt adventurers meet the ruined castle......]Just after "borrowing" the legendary dragon egg from the Dragon Cave, you were quickly turned into a slave by the giant dragon. Not only was your loot confiscated, but you were also thrown in front of the dilapidated castle at the entrance of the dungeon. Wait, isn't this the very path adventurers must take? A plan for a dramatic comeback suddenly flashed through your mind...[Merge & space planning: easy but not simple]A single finger can create a merging miracle! Gently put two ordinary bottles of wine together... and a timeless masterpiece liquor is born in your hands! Two rusted weapons overlap... and a legendary weapon with a piercing cold light emerges! The merge gameplay is incredibly simple!The game adopts the concept of material boxes, where various ingredients, items, and props required for adventures in dungeons are stored in different material boxes. By clicking on different material boxes, players can produce different materials. Within the limited space, players need to plan the production of these materials reasonably, make efficient use of scarce resources, and maximize the quality of goods to meet customers' demanding needs.[Clean up and turn the ruins into the best tavern]Use the first pot of gold to repair the faded bar, light up the lost dwarf chandelier...With the proceeds from running the tavern, players can decorate the ruins to restore the former castle to its former glory, and gradually upgrade the tavern level to unlock more new dishes, customers, gameplay and other rich content.Light the first light in the ruins! Now, pre-register Underground Builder for an exclusive bonus.Start from here! Build your own unique legendary tavern!

