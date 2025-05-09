Jonglei Civil Society And Social Workers Pledge To Protect Children’S Rights At United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Workshop

Children have suffered immense harm as the result of persistent violence across South Sudan, including being killed, maimed, abducted, subjected to sexual violence and forcibly recruited into armed forces.

To address alarming reports of children suffering these violations in Upper Nile and northern Jonglei, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan facilitated a two-day workshop to empower civil society groups, community and non-governmental organizations to respond to this challenge.

The 50 participants gathered in Bor to discuss ways to collaborate on the development and implementation of monitoring and reporting strategies and to strengthen justice and accountability mechanisms.

“UNMISS is committed to continuing our full support for collaborative efforts to strengthen protection of children affected by armed conflict in Jonglei State,” said UNMISS Protection, Transition and Reintegration Team Leader in Bor, Gilbert Nantsa.

Since any action begins with information, a key objective was to educate participants about the different types of violations, including the killing and injuring of children, sexual abuse, denial of access to humanitarian aid, attacks on schools, and recruitment of child soldiers.

“Counties like Akobo, Nyirol, Ayod, and Pigi are in a dire situation. Vulnerable children along with women and the elderly are seeking shelter under trees to escape ongoing violence. I urge all protection partners to join forces and intervene,” pleaded William Kuol Chuol, Jonglei State's Minister for Gender, Child, and Social Welfare.

During the workshop, discussions highlighted another, often overlooked, challenge: the disproportionate impact conflicts have on children with disabilities which makes inclusive approaches critical, according to Grace Kuei from the Jonglei Women with Disability Organization.

“Our discussions centered on all areas of vulnerability, including the unique challenges faced by children with disabilities who often suffer more than their peers and are separated from social support networks. It is our duty to amplify their voices and safeguard them from targeted violence.”

By the end of the workshop, participants like Rhoda Nyakir from the Child Care Organization expressed their commitment to developing tangible solutions that will enable children in their communities to live safer lives.

“This workshop came at a critical time and is a reminder of the vital links between local civil society organizations and communities. We will put the information and insights to good use.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).