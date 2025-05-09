Where Imagination Meets Innovation: COSI Debuts Unofficial Galaxies Exhibition, Featuring One Of The World's Largest Star Wars Fan Collections

The immersive sci-fi experience is on display in Columbus through September 1, 2025.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest's sci-fi moment has arrived. The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) today unveils Unofficial Galaxies – an all-new, limited-time exhibition that invites visitors to step inside one of the most expansive Star Wars fan collections in the world.

Open through September 1, 2025, Unofficial Galaxies transports visitors into the heart of a beloved sci-fi universe through an extraordinary array of screen-accurate costumes, iconic ships, behind-the-scenes models, and character recreations that pay tribute to a saga that has inspired generations for nearly five decades.

The exhibition celebrates the creativity, craft, and design behind these fantastical worlds – and how those worlds, in turn, fuel real-world imagination, innovation, and discovery.

"This exhibition taps into something timeless," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President & CEO. "Unofficial Galaxies reminds us that imagination is one of humanity's greatest tools. Science fiction dares us to envision new worlds, new technologies, and bold frontiers. The same curiosity that drives these stories forward also drives scientific discovery. When young people walk through this exhibition, they're not just seeing iconic ships or characters – they're seeing how creativity and science can come together to shape what's next. That spark is exactly what we aim to ignite at COSI, and we're proud to bring this experience to Columbus and the Midwest."

To mark the launch of Unofficial Galaxies, COSI has partnered with The Junto Hotel – an iconic boutique hotel in Downtown Columbus – to create an exclusive Columbus travel package for fans and families alike, including:



Two tickets to Unofficial Galaxies at COSI

Two themed cocktails at Trade Room, where you must choose your destiny – Dark or Light

Exclusive merchandise from COSI to commemorate your intergalactic experience A 2 Night Stay at The Junto, your basecamp for adventure in Columbus

Visitors can take advantage of the exclusive "Dark Side or Light" package by clicking here .

But the journey doesn't end there – themed experiences and sci-fi-inspired events will be taking place across the city throughout the summer, from interactive events and culinary creations to collectible offerings. It's a citywide invitation to celebrate the spirit of the galaxy in the heart of the Midwest.

Plan Your Visit

Unofficial Galaxies will be on display at COSI through September 1, 2025. For tickets and information, visit cosi/unofficialgalaxies .

Visitors can also explore COSI's newly opened exhibition, Sharks – a deep dive into the survival science, natural history, and cultural mythology of the ocean's most iconic predator. Together, Unofficial Galaxies and Sharks offer a full day of science, spectacle, and storytelling.

DISCLAIMER: The exhibition is in no way linked to Disney Enterprises INC, Lucasfilm Ltd LLC, Lucas Licensing Ltd or Lucas Entertainment Company Ltd LLC. The exhibition is a privately owned collection. All the images used are reproductions of private works belonging to the exhibition and from Shutterstock.

About COSI

COSI, ranked "#1 Science Museum in the Country" for five years as voted by USA TODAY's 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio with all things science for 60 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded nine Emmys for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools, and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional, national and international communities, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite, and online experiences. Learn more at .

