Lula’S Support For Putin At Moscow Victory Parade Highlights Brazil’S Diplomatic Autonomy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stood out as the only leader from a major democracy to attend Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9, 2025.
Nearly 30 world leaders joined Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping in Moscow, but most hailed from authoritarian regimes or Russia's traditional allies.
European Union leaders, except Slovakia's prime minister, and the United States stayed away, underscoring the diplomatic isolation Russia faces from the West following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Lula's presence sent a clear message: Brazil will not join efforts to isolate Russia diplomatically. Instead, Lula used the occasion to reaffirm Brazil's independent foreign policy and its commitment to economic interests above ideological alliances.
He met with Putin for bilateral talks, focusing on strategic cooperation in energy, trade, defense, and technology. Brazil 's delegation included ministers responsible for mines, energy, and science, highlighting the practical, mercantile focus of the visit.
Brazil's economic ties with Russia have grown, especially in critical sectors. Russia now supplies 65% of Brazil's diesel imports, up from less than 1% in 2021.
Brazil Maintains Neutrality in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In 2024, Brazil paid Russia nearly $10 billion for 6.5 million tons of diesel, a figure that represents about one-tenth of Russia's total defense budget. Russian fertilizers also remain vital for Brazil's powerful agribusiness sector.
Trade between the two countries reached $12.4 billion in 2024, but the balance heavily favors Russia, leaving Brazil with a $9.5 billion deficit. Lula's government has maintained neutrality since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Brazil abstained from votes to suspend Russia from UN human rights bodies and refused to supply weapons to Ukraine. Lula has repeatedly said he will not sell arms to“kill Russians.”
This stance has frustrated Ukraine, which recently withdrew its ambassador from Brasília and left the embassy under a chargé d'affaires until at least 2026.
Lula's attendance at the parade drew criticism at home and abroad, especially as he stood alongside leaders from Venezuela and Cuba. However, it also demonstrated Brazil's willingness to engage with emerging powers and maintain autonomy from Western pressure.
Lula's government views this independence as essential for Brazil's regional leadership and economic security. Brazil's approach reflects a broader skepticism toward Western-led calls for diplomatic isolation.
Many in Brazil see such demands as hypocritical, given past Western actions in conflicts like Iraq and Libya. Lula's strategy aims to hedge Brazil's bets in a world of shifting power dynamics, keeping doors open to both East and West.
By joining Putin on Red Square, Lula underscored Brazil's refusal to let external pressure dictate its foreign policy. The move highlights a pragmatic focus on economic interests and regional influence, even as it strains relations with Western allies and Ukraine.
