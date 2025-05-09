Pakistan Attacks Again: Drones Intercepted In Several Places, Explosions Heard Blackout In Jammu, Srinagar, Other Areas

MENAFN - Live Mint)Pakistan, on Friday, launched another attack on India. As per defence sources, drones were sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat.

Jammu was once again plunged into darkness after a complete blackout was enforced in the region, as sirens blared across the city amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared on X that“intermittent sounds of blasts” could also be heard. He urged people in and around Jammu to stay off the streets and remain in their houses for the next few hours.

As per defence officials, Pakistani drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, which were being engaged.

The blackout and the interception of Pakistan drones on Friday (May 9) marked the second day in a row that Jammu was targeted by the Pakistan military, after India's Operation Sindoor - which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) - to eliminate Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership.

'Intermittent sounds of blasts...'

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah drove from Srinagar to Jammu to take stock of the on-ground situation in the city. At 8:32 pm, Omar Abdullah posted about the intermittent sounds of blasts and urged people to stay safe.

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

Blackout in Srinagar; locals asked to switch off lights

Hours after the power shutdown in Jammu, Srinagar also witnessed a complete blackout, as per locals.

Mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure, reported PTI.

Explosions heard in Samba

Explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid the blackout.

India-Pakistan conflict

India's ongoing conflict with Pakistan escalated on Thursday (May 8), after Pakistan fired missiles and around 300-400 drone s at military sites in Jammu and other states. The already simmering tensions soared further after India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Jammu's Samba on Friday, with a complete blackout enforced in Jammu.

Here are the recent developments:

As per eyewitnesses, explosions were heard in over seven areas, including Jammu, Akhnoor, Poonch, Hoshiarpur, among others.In Pokaran, Jaisalmer, two drone attacks were carried out within a span of half an hour. Similar two attacks were also reported from Barmer near the Uttarlia airbase station and another near Jassi military cantonment, said eyewitnesses.

On Wednesday night, India deployed a range of advanced air defence systems-including the Barak-8, S-400 Triumph, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and indigenous anti-drone technology-to repel Pakistan's attempted strikes on 15 cities.

The Pakistani military had targeted locations including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj using drones and missiles.