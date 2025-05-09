Pakistani Drones Sighted In Jammu, Samba And Pathankot Sector, Says Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the tensions escalating at a drastic pace between India and Pakistan , the latter's drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot sector on Friday, reported defence sources.

Apart from this, explosions were heard in Jammu on Friday evening as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout. Explosions can also be heard in Poonch due to shelling from the Pakistani side.

In the meantime, a complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur of Jammu Division, and sirens were heard. Also in Punjab, a complete blackout has been enforced in Firozpur, while sirens and explosions could be heard.

This is the second day when Pakistan has escalated the tensions and attacked India with its drones.

With Pakistani drones trying to rain on Jammu and Kashmir on the second consecutive day, Union Territory Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made an appeal to people on Friday evening to stay off the streets and stay at home or at the nearest place they can comfortably stay at for the next few hours.

Taking to X, Abdullah wrote,“It's my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

What Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said?

Earlier in the day, briefing the press, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan used around 300 to 400 drones on the night of May 7 and 8 to attack India.

She added that Pakistan attempted infiltration of 36 locations during its latest strike along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir border areas, and pockets of Rajasthan, Punjab and other states.

“Initial reports suggest that they (drones) are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi told the media on Friday. Heavy shelling was also reportedly ongoing in Uri, in Kashmir.

