Workspan Reports Record Quarter, Accelerates Growth With Workspan AI Launch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI partner intelligence solution drives unprecedented new business revenue and board of directors' expansion amid growing demand for ecosystem orchestration

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WorkSpan , the industry leader in sales partnerships, marketplace and ecosystem automation, today announced a record quarter for new business revenue, marking the strongest quarter in the company's 11-year history.

The company's growth follows the successful launch of WorkSpan AI , an AI-powered solution that embeds partnership intelligence directly into sales workflows to address what industry experts call the“Partner Complexity Tax" - the cognitive burden that prevents sales teams from leveraging partnerships effectively when faced with dozens of partner solutions, different engagement processes, and unique value propositions.

WorkSpan AI follows a recent round of funding and an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, as well as the appointment of Dr. Ekta Dang, Founder and CEO of U First Capital, as a Board Observer.

“The market is speaking clearly: when AI delivers tangible business outcomes - like helping sales teams close bigger deals faster with partners - it's not a nice-to-have. Companies leveraging partnerships are durable and finding growth, despite macro headwinds,” said Mayank Bawa, CEO and co-founder of WorkSpan.“This milestone fills me with pride, but even more with purpose. We're pioneering a fundamental shift in how companies leverage partnerships, and I'm convinced that the transformative impact we'll create together is only beginning to unfold.”

Built on the back of a decade of expertise in solving partnering's needs for global enterprises, WorkSpan's breakthrough AI Teammates are partner-specific AI agents trained on secure, partitioned partnership data that provide sales representatives with instant access to relevant partnership information directly within their CRM workflow. They enable sellers to confidently engage the right partners for each opportunity without specialized training, resulting in higher partner attach rates, increased win rates, and larger deal sizes for enterprise customers.

"Launching WorkSpan AI furthers our mission of creating abundance through trusted partnerships," said Amit Sinha, President and co-founder of WorkSpan. "After a decade building technology that powers ecosystem relationships for global enterprises, we're now proud to lead innovation with AI Teammates that help sellers leverage partnerships effectively. This quarter's achievements reflect our team's passion and dedication to creating a frictionless future for sales partnerships."

WorkSpan concluded Q1 with a successful Modern Sales Partnership Summit where executives from Boomi, GlobalLogic, and Sarafin Advisory discussed the importance of a Partner Advantaged Sales Methodology that uses AI to integrate partnership intelligence directly into the sales process, enabling every seller to leverage partners effectively to close bigger deals faster.

About WorkSpan AI

WorkSpan powers sales partnerships to help businesses achieve more together. With WorkSpan AI, the 15,000 companies on the WorkSpan network leverage AI teammates, integrated partner workflows, partner planning, reporting and attribution to scale their revenue generating partnerships more at .

