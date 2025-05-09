Rajiv Gandhi International Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat E-Mail: Here's What Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was placed on high alert on Friday following a bomb threat received via e-mail, prompting swift action by airport authorities and security agencies.

According to police, the threatening message warned of "sleeper cells " and claimed the "airport" would be targeted in an explosion. In response, intensive security checks were immediately initiated across the premises, although no suspicious items have been discovered so far.

Officials confirmed that while the e-mail did not specify the planting of any explosive device, all necessary precautions were being enforced.“It was a general threat with no direct reference to bombs being placed. We remain vigilant and have ramped up security measures across the airport,” an official said when asked if the threat was being treated as a hoax.

olice have begun registering a case, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the e-mail and assess its credibility.

Passengers have been advised to cooperate with the enhanced security protocols as a precautionary measure

Meanwhile, amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the temporary closure of 24 airports across northern and western India, effective until May 15. This measure follows a significant escalation on the night of May 8, when around 300 to 400 Turkish-manufactured drones were deployed in a coordinated attack by Pakistan on Indian soil.

The heightened conflict stems from India's recent military action, Operation Sindoor , which targeted terror camps across the border in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack last month that resulted in 26 casualties.

Airports affected by the suspension include key regional hubs such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

Major international airports like Delhi and Mumbai continue to operate, but with tightened security measures in place. Passengers are experiencing extended check-in times and potential delays as authorities remain on high alert.

(With inputs from PTI)