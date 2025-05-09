Donald Trump Urges 'Quick' De-Escalation Of India-Pakistan Conflict, Rubio In Touch With Both Countries: White House

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions "as quickly as possible," the White House said on Friday, following a sharp spike in hostilities between the two neighbouring countries.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remarks after India launched a strike on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday (May 7). The strikes came in response to the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“Long history of tensions”

“The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible,” Leavitt told reporters.“He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office.”

She added,“This is something that the Secretary of State and, of course, now our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in.”

US in close contact with both sides

Leavitt highlighted that Trump“has good relationships” with the leaders of both India and Pakistan, and said National Security Advisor Marco Rubio has been in“constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end.”

Calls with Jaishankar and Sharif

On Thursday, Secretary of State Rubio spoke separately with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pressing for de-escalation while also stressing the need for Pakistan to act against terror groups.

Rubio, according to Leavitt,“emphasised the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.”

India's firm stance

During his conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar made India's position clear, stating that India will "firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates