13 Year-Old Girl Airlifted From Agatti Island To Kochi For Medical Treatment

MENAFN - IANS) Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), May 10 (IANS) In a swift emergency medical evacuation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have airlifted a child from the Lakshadweep braving challenging weather conditions on Friday night.

The 13-year-old girl, suffering from sepsis, septic shock, severe anaemia and severe thrombocytopenia, was airlifted from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep to Kochi, Kerala, in ICG Dornier aircraft.

The patient along with medical escorts have been evacuated to Kochi for further medical treatment.

The successful evacuation is a testimony of the ICG's commitment towards ensuring safety of citizens, even in farther islands, under all weather conditions.

The Indian Coast Guard maintains active presence in the Lakshadweep Islands and has always been prepared to extend support to the Union Territory administration and islanders in emergencies.

In the year 2025, ICG has conducted two similar medical evacuations, on February 8 and February 25, there by living up to its motto 'We Protect'.

ICG is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India with jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

It was started on February 1, 1977, and formally established on August 18, 1978, by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.

The ICG works in close cooperation with the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs), and the Coastal Police of the State Police Forces, and the Central Armed Police Forces.

The ICG has the Western and Eastern Seaboard, both commanded by three-star officers designated Coast Guard Commander Western Seaboard and Coast Guard Commander Eastern Seaboard.

The seaboards are in turn divided into four regions. A fifth region, Andaman and Nicobar Region reports directly to the DGICG. Each region is headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector-General. Each of the regions is further divided into multiple districts, typically covering a coastal state or a union territory.