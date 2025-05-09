ZZQ Smokehouse Launches Fast, Reliable BBQ Food Delivery In Eagan, MN — Earns Top Gluten-Free Recognition

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ZZQ Smokehouse, a beloved Minnesota-based BBQ joint known for its authentic, slow-smoked meats and bold flavors, is proud to announce the launch of its new fast andreliable food delivery service in Eagan, MN. This expansion aims to bring the restaurant's award-winning barbecue directly to homes and offices, with a special focus on gluten-free diners, who now have even more reason to celebrate.

In addition to the launch, ZZQ Smokehouse has earned top regional recognition for its gluten-free offerings on Find Me Gluten Free, cementing its reputation as one of the most inclusive BBQ destinations in the Twin Cities area. With more than 75% of its menu now gluten-free or gluten-free adaptable, ZZQ Smokehouse sets a new standard for accommodating dietary needs without sacrificing flavor or quality.

“Our goal is to make everyone feel welcome at the table - whether they're gluten-free, short on time, or just craving great BBQ. This delivery launch is just one more way we're putting community and quality first.”

Representative of ZZQ Smokehouse

The new delivery service offers the same smoked-to-perfection meats, house-made sides, and signature sauces that fans have come to love - now just a few taps away via online ordering or the ZZQ Smokehouse mobile app. Orders can be delivered in under 30 minutes throughout Eagan and surrounding areas, thanks to a streamlined kitchen workflow and a dedicated in-house delivery fleet.

“Our mission has always been to serve mouthwatering, Texas-style barbecue with integrity - that means real wood, no shortcuts, and now, no compromise on accessibility,” said a representative of ZZQ Smokehouse.“We listened to what our customers wanted: faster service, gluten-free transparency, and the ability to enjoy our food wherever they are. This delivery launch is a direct response to that.”

ZZQ's gluten-free recognition comes after a full menu audit, ingredient reformulations, and cross-contamination training for staff, ensuring a safer and more satisfying experience for gluten-sensitive customers. The delivery service is now live, operating daily with options for curbside pickup and catering also available.

ZZQ Smokehouse continues to grow as a fixture of the Minnesota food scene, recently being featured in local media for its community involvement, seasonal smoked specials, and family-friendly atmosphere. This delivery launch and gluten-free certification are the latest steps in the company's mission to make BBQ more accessible - and more inclusive - than ever before.

About ZZQ Smokehouse

ZZQ Smokehouse is a renowned barbecue restaurant in Eagan dedicated to traditional smoking techniques, locally sourced ingredients, and Southern hospitality. ZZQ has built a loyal following for its tender meats, creative sides, and inclusive menu options.