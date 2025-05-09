ZEX PR WIRE Highlights AI-Driven PR Strategies And Engages Cybersecurity Innovators At GISEC 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire), the Middle East's fastest-growing PR distribution and media outreach company, successfully concluded its participation at GISEC Global 2025, held from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As a key player in the global public relations landscape, ZEX PR WIRE demonstrated its commitment to supporting the cybersecurity and tech ecosystem by showcasing its strategic press release distribution services tailored for innovators and security professionals.

During the event, ZEX PR WIRE engaged with attendees to highlight its specialized communication offerings, including guaranteed press release distribution on top-tier tech and business media, customized campaign development, and AI-enhanced PR personalization. The team emphasized how strategic storytelling can significantly elevate brand authority, credibility, and global visibility.

In addition to showcasing its services, ZEX PR WIRE conducted a series of on-site interviews with several innovative cybersecurity exhibitors. These included:

Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc



CG-Cybersecurity LLC-FZ



Security Bridge



CYGENCE



Interviews were also conducted with other leading participants such as Microsec, LongMai, Cloud Fall, NetChina Security, VulAI, Tanze, and Tianji Partners - offering these companies a platform to share insights about their technologies, solutions, and visions for the cybersecurity space.

“Our presence at GISEC Global 2025 reaffirmed our goal of empowering cybersecurity brands with impactful media exposure,” said Lakshay Gupta from ZEX PR WIRE.“Through strategic press distribution and meaningful industry conversations, we aim to fuel visibility and growth for the next generation of digital defenders.”

ZEX PR WIRE continues to serve as a trusted PR partner for cybersecurity companies and tech innovators worldwide, offering both global reach and localized insight.

For more information or press inquiries, contact:

ZEX PR WIRE Team

📧 Email: ...

🌐 Website: