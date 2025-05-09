Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ILO To Hold Its 113Th Annual International Labour Conference


2025-05-09 03:12:27
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) will hold its annual International Labour Conference (ILC) at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from 2–13 June 2025.

Government, worker, and employer delegates from the ILO's 187 Member States will tackle a wide range of issues that have a long-term impact on the world of work, including:

  • Protection against biological hazards at work – second discussion on a proposed Convention and Recommendation.
  • Decent work in the platform economy – first standard-setting discussion.
  • Innovative approaches to tackling informality and promoting formal work – general discussion.
  • Tripartite input to the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025 – discussion on the ILO's contribution.
  • Changes to the Maritime Labour Convention – approval of amendments adopted at the Special Tripartite Committee's fifth meeting in April 2025.

Further discussions will cover the reports of the Chairperson of the Governing Body and of the director-general, including the situation of workers in the occupied Arab territories, and the draft programme and budget proposals for 2026–27.

The second edition of the Global Coalition for Social Justice Annual Forum will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025. It will be attended by Coalition partners and ILO tripartite delegations who are accredited to the Conference.

The post ILO to hold its 113th annual International Labour Conference appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

