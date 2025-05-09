Pay, Play, Get Played: The Cost Of Cricket In Kashmir

File photo

By Malik Yaseen

Across the valley, kids gather on dirt fields, their eyes set on the dream of making it big. But in the scramble for fame and recognition, an ugly reality is emerging.

Local cricket tournaments are capitalizing on that dream, turning a beloved sport into a cash cow while leaving the players with nothing but false hope.

Organisers of these so-called“mega” cricket tournaments ask teams to pay anywhere from ₹5000 to ₹6000 to enter. In return, teams get nothing but the possibility of being eliminated after just one game.

The structure is simple: a knockout format with little chance to showcase real skill, where the best teams rarely make it past the first round.

Read Also Rabada Admits To Using Banned Recreational Drug Oasis Educational Institute Shines In Indo-Nepal Cricket League

Yet, organisers rake in large sums as they draw in 32 to 64 teams, each hoping for a chance at something bigger.

But what do the players get? Poorly maintained grounds, a mat laid over uneven turf instead of a proper pitch, no medical support, and often no access to basic necessities like drinking water or food.

Injury is an ever-present risk, and the lack of safety measures only makes it worse. Many of the players are young, mostly students or unemployed youth, and for them, ₹6000 is not pocket change. They pay with hope, expecting exposure, but receive nothing but disappointment.

This isn't cricket; this is exploitation.

Behind every tournament, the organisers see nothing but profit. They offer nothing in return. No proper infrastructure, no facilities, no support. It's a hollow event that thrives on passion, yet fails to deliver the most basic requirements for player safety and comfort.

Cricket in Kashmir, like everywhere else, should be about opportunity, not exploitation. It's time for the authorities to step in and regulate these tournaments.

First, cap entry fees. No more outrageous fees that only benefit organisers. Second, make basic amenities mandatory. Every tournament should provide drinking water, first aid, and adequate facilities. Third, mandate that only licensed organisers run these events. No more fly-by-night operations without watch.

But the responsibility doesn't fall solely on authorities. Players themselves must realise that these local, unorganised tournaments aren't the way forward. If you're serious about playing professionally-if you dream of representing India or playing at the national level-then these matches won't get you there.

Social media stardom from viral videos hitting sixes on small, poorly maintained grounds is a hollow achievement. It's a fleeting moment of fame, and that's all it will ever be. You might get likes on Instagram, but when you show up for real selection trials, the harsh truth is you won't even make it past the first round.

Real cricket is played on turf wickets, not mats. It's about facing bowlers who challenge you, not a batting pitch that caters to ego-stoking sixes. If you're serious about your career, seek out proper coaching, compete in recognised tournaments, and train where the game is treated seriously.

The problem isn't talent; Kashmir has it in abundance. The problem is the lack of opportunity, the lack of structure, and the exploitation of dreams. Instead of nurturing cricket, we're allowing it to be used as a business-one that profits off the hopes of young players who deserve better.

The author can be reached at [email protected] . Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.