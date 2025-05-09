Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blackout In Jammu, Sirens Being Played: CM Omar

Blackout In Jammu, Sirens Being Played: CM Omar


2025-05-09 03:11:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that there is blackout in Jammu and sirens are being heard amid tension between India and Pakistan.

In a Post on X according to GNS, Omar said,“Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city,”.

This is for second continuous night that there is blackout in Jammu.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Drone Attacks On Srinagar Airport Thwarted: Officials Blackout In Kashmir Valley, Sirens Heard

MENAFN09052025000215011059ID1109530088

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search