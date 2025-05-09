300-400 Pak Drones Shot Down By India On Thursday: FS

The foreign secretary was addressing a press conference here.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

She said Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target Indian military installations and the drones were shot down by the Indian military.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations, she said.

In his remarks, Misri said the Pakistani side targeted places of worship with a particular design and it is a new low even for that country.

Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were“effectively repulsed”, the Indian Army said on Friday.

Pakistani troops also resorted to“numerous ceasefire violations” along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

It also shared a small video clip with the post, asserting that all nefarious designs will be responded with force.

“OPERATION SINDOOR – Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,” the post said.

The drone attacks were“effectively repulsed” and a“befitting reply” was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.

“#IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” it added.

The developments followed the precise missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday reiterated that any attack on military sites in India will invite a“suitable response”.

In a late night statement on Thursday, the defence ministry said,“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin #drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today.”

“The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with the established standard operating procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people,” it said.

'Places Of Worship In India Targeted'

Pakistan's attack on places of worship and its“preposterous” attempts to put the blame on Indian armed forces is reflective of Islamabad's evil design and efforts to deceive and mislead the world, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

Citing Pakistan's attack on a gurdwara in Amritsar and its subsequent attempt to blame it on Indian armed forces, Misri said Islamabad's thinking that India would attack its own cities is the kind of“deranged fantasy” that only the Pakistani state can come up with.

At a media briefing, the foreign secretary blasted Pakistan's provocative and escalatory actions to try and target Indian cities and civilian infrastructure using drones last night.

Misri especially hit out at Pakistan for its“blatantly farcical denial” of these attacks saying it is yet another example of Islamabad's duplicity and the“new depths” that it is plumbing to in its“quest for disinformation”.

The foreign secretary's remarks came as tensions between the two countries soared significantly following India's strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir under Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday.

Misri was severely critical of Pakistan for targeting religious places with an aim to give a communal colour to the current situation, and pointed to an incident of Pakistan attacking a gurdwara in Poonch and another religious place in Amritsar.

“Instead of owning up to these attacks, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claim that it was the Indian armed forces and the Indian Air Force that was targeting cities like Amritsar and trying to put the blame on Pakistan,” he said.

“This is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression; but it is also true to its efforts to deceive and mislead the world. It will not succeed,” Misri said.

He said that“we would attack our own cities” is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistani state can come up with.

Perhaps they do it because they are well versed in such action as their history would show, he said.

Misri described it as a“blatant lie” Pakistan's allegations of India targeting the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara using a drone.

“This is again yet another blatant lie and part of Pakistan's disinformation campaign. As we saw in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is again trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create discord,” he said.

“Again, we are not surprised. India's steadfast unity in itself is a challenge to Pakistan,” he said.

Misri said in view of the existing security scenario, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor has been suspended.

On India's strikes on Bahawalpur's Markaz Subhan Allah -” the nerve centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed linked to the killing of Daniel Pearl, a journalist with The Wall Street Journal, Misri said the terror outfit was“directly or indirectly” responsible for his death.

“Bahawalpur is the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group that is proscribed by the UN. Its leader Masood Azhar, is a proscribed individual,” he said, responding to a question.

“You brought up the connection with the tragic death or killing of Daniel Pearl of the Wall Street Journal. The JeM was in some way directly or indirectly responsible for the death of Daniel Pearl,” he said.

“But the real connection is through Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the British Pakistani jihadi who was held in India but was finally released in 2000 and he was the person who lured Daniel Pearl to his...murder,” Misri said.

