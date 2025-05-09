Blackout In Kashmir Valley, Sirens Heard

Srinagar- A blackout was enforced across the Kashmir Valley, including its summer capital here, late Friday evening, and sirens were heard at a few places, officials said. The blackout was enforced after attacks in Jammu and Srinagar, which sent the locals rushing to their homes in panic

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as,“Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city.”

He said in another post,“It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together.”