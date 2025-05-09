403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Higher At Open
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as investors assessed fresh comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on U.S.-China tariffs, ahead of a weekend meeting between the two biggest economies.
The TSX Composite Index gained 81.6 points to begin the week's last session at 25,335.66.
The Canadian dollar was static at 71.81 cents U.S.
In corporate news, U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines and Korean Air Lines will acquire an aggregate 25% stake in Canada's WestJet Airlines for $550 million from Onex Corp., whose shares dipped 75 cents to $101.15.
In economic news, Statistics Canada reports the economy created 7,400 in April, and the employment rate declined 0.1 percentage points to 60.8%. The unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange inched up 2.37 points to 681.41.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were higher in the first hour, with telecoms soaring 2.7%, energy ahead 1.5%, and gold up 0.9%.
Only tech stocks missed the party, doffing 0.9%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks gained Friday as President Donald Trump suggested many trade deals are near, while also endorsing cutting the tariff rate on China before weekend talks.
The Dow Jones Industrials retreated 55.54 points to 41,312.91.
The S&P 500 index deleted 2.87 points to 5,661.07.
The NASDAQ Composite fell 5.09 points to 17,924.05.
Traders hope the U.K. agreement will establish a framework for the U.S. to quickly strike more deals with major nations, even though a 10% tariff rate on the U.K. appears to be the baseline for the globe.
The president also wrote on Truth Social that an“80% Tariff on China seems right” ahead of talks lead by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with China counterparts in Switzerland this weekend.
While this is a de-escalation somewhat from the current 145% tariff on China, it's still higher than many expected where the administration would go to jumpstart talks. Bloomberg News had reported earlier that the rate could be lowered below 60% as soon as this week.
It was also unclear if the president is talking about a long-term tariff rate on China or a temporary one during negotiations.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury moved forward, lowering yields to 4.34% from Thursday's 4.39%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions
Oil prices prospered 41 cents to $60.32 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold revived $24.60 to $3,330.60 U.S.
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as investors assessed fresh comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on U.S.-China tariffs, ahead of a weekend meeting between the two biggest economies.
The TSX Composite Index gained 81.6 points to begin the week's last session at 25,335.66.
The Canadian dollar was static at 71.81 cents U.S.
In corporate news, U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines and Korean Air Lines will acquire an aggregate 25% stake in Canada's WestJet Airlines for $550 million from Onex Corp., whose shares dipped 75 cents to $101.15.
In economic news, Statistics Canada reports the economy created 7,400 in April, and the employment rate declined 0.1 percentage points to 60.8%. The unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange inched up 2.37 points to 681.41.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were higher in the first hour, with telecoms soaring 2.7%, energy ahead 1.5%, and gold up 0.9%.
Only tech stocks missed the party, doffing 0.9%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks gained Friday as President Donald Trump suggested many trade deals are near, while also endorsing cutting the tariff rate on China before weekend talks.
The Dow Jones Industrials retreated 55.54 points to 41,312.91.
The S&P 500 index deleted 2.87 points to 5,661.07.
The NASDAQ Composite fell 5.09 points to 17,924.05.
Traders hope the U.K. agreement will establish a framework for the U.S. to quickly strike more deals with major nations, even though a 10% tariff rate on the U.K. appears to be the baseline for the globe.
The president also wrote on Truth Social that an“80% Tariff on China seems right” ahead of talks lead by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with China counterparts in Switzerland this weekend.
While this is a de-escalation somewhat from the current 145% tariff on China, it's still higher than many expected where the administration would go to jumpstart talks. Bloomberg News had reported earlier that the rate could be lowered below 60% as soon as this week.
It was also unclear if the president is talking about a long-term tariff rate on China or a temporary one during negotiations.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury moved forward, lowering yields to 4.34% from Thursday's 4.39%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions
Oil prices prospered 41 cents to $60.32 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold revived $24.60 to $3,330.60 U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment