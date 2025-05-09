403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boston Pizza Royalties, Fireweed, Onyx Gold At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund BPF) hit a new 52-week high of $18.72 Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties announced Q1 results and cash distribution of $0.115 per unit.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.97 Friday. Fireweed has entered into an agreement with Ventum Financial Corp. as co-lead agent and bookrunner, alongside Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, to increase the Company's previously announced brokered and non-brokered financing from $45 million to up to $60 million. See press release of the Company dated May 8.
Onyx Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.03 Friday. Onyx announced plans for a 10,000-meter Spring Drill Program at its Timmins, Ontario properties. The primary focus of the program is to follow-up on the recently reported Argus North discovery, at the Company's 100% owned Munro-Croesus Project, located 75 km east of Timmins.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.56 Friday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc (C) new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $18.06 Friday. No news stories today.
Constellation Software Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5,058.56 Friday. No news stories today.
CoTec Holdings Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Friday. No news stories today.
CVW CleanTech Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.17 Friday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.68 Friday. No news stories today.
Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.75 Friday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.09 Friday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.41 Friday. No news stories today.
Primary Hydrogen Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 Friday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.73 Friday. No news stories today.
Kidoz Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Friday. No news stories today.
King Global Ventures Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.87 Friday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.99 Friday. No news stories today.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.44 Friday. No news stories today.
Monument Mining Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Newcore Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Northfield Capital Corporation (V.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.25 Friday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.03 Friday. No news stories today.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.97 Friday. Fireweed has entered into an agreement with Ventum Financial Corp. as co-lead agent and bookrunner, alongside Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, to increase the Company's previously announced brokered and non-brokered financing from $45 million to up to $60 million. See press release of the Company dated May 8.
Onyx Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.03 Friday. Onyx announced plans for a 10,000-meter Spring Drill Program at its Timmins, Ontario properties. The primary focus of the program is to follow-up on the recently reported Argus North discovery, at the Company's 100% owned Munro-Croesus Project, located 75 km east of Timmins.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.56 Friday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc (C) new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $18.06 Friday. No news stories today.
Constellation Software Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5,058.56 Friday. No news stories today.
CoTec Holdings Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Friday. No news stories today.
CVW CleanTech Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.17 Friday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.68 Friday. No news stories today.
Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.75 Friday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.09 Friday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.41 Friday. No news stories today.
Primary Hydrogen Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 Friday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.73 Friday. No news stories today.
Kidoz Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Friday. No news stories today.
King Global Ventures Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.87 Friday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.99 Friday. No news stories today.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.44 Friday. No news stories today.
Monument Mining Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Newcore Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Northfield Capital Corporation (V.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.25 Friday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.03 Friday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment