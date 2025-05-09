Zelensky: Trump And European Partners United In Support Of 30-Day Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's European partners share a common position, emphasizing the need for a full ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

According to the website of the President of Ukraine, the head of state said this during an online address to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit participants, Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with President Trump – as you said, Jonas (Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway – ed.) – yesterday. You also had a talk with him. We're all in touch, and our teams are working together – and that's how it should be. We're all on the same page – there has to be a full ceasefire. And if Russia keeps dragging out the war, we'll need stronger sanctions – especially if they break the ceasefire when it finally happens,” Zelensky said.

In his address, Zelensky noted that the U.S. and all in Europe know what hurts Russia the most – what really puts pressure on Moscow to think about peace and stopping this war.

“Moscow should accept the ceasefire, because that's the only way real peace can start. Diplomacy needs silence,” the President stressed.

He also said that Ukraine is preparing for a meeting with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

“We need this Coalition – and we need it to be strong enough to guarantee security the way we all agree on. I'm sure Europe will only benefit from this kind of teamwork – it'll help strengthen the whole security setup we already have. Tomorrow – the meetings,” the head of the state said.

Summarizing, he emphasized that Ukraine truly values its involvement in JEF.

“Thank you so much to all of you for giving us the opportunity to connect the security efforts of our parts of Europe. These days, no region can stay isolated, living by its own rules – everything's connected. Especially when it comes to war or other threats. And especially now, after Russia's war against us, against Ukraine, changed the whole level of threats,” said Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further steps toward peace during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, including Ukraine's readiness for negotiations in any format.

