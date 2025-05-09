Ukraine Expelling Two Hungarian Diplomats - MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine is expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's recent actions.

Sybiha reported this on social platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Two Hungarian diplomats must leave our country within 48 hours... We are acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests,” the Ukrainian minister noted.

He added that the Hungarian ambassador, Ontal Geyser, was summoned to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and presented with the relevant note.

Earlier on May 9, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats over alleged espionage. That same day, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed it had uncovered, for the first time in the country's history, a spy network operated by Hungarian military intelligence.