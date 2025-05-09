Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Expelling Two Hungarian Diplomats - MFA

Ukraine Expelling Two Hungarian Diplomats - MFA


2025-05-09 03:07:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine is expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's recent actions.

Sybiha reported this on social platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Two Hungarian diplomats must leave our country within 48 hours... We are acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests,” the Ukrainian minister noted.

He added that the Hungarian ambassador, Ontal Geyser, was summoned to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and presented with the relevant note.

Read also: SSU exposes Hungari an intelligence spy network in Zakarpattia

Earlier on May 9, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats over alleged espionage. That same day, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed it had uncovered, for the first time in the country's history, a spy network operated by Hungarian military intelligence.

MENAFN09052025000193011044ID1109530010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search