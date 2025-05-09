403
Kushal Kunder Joins ANJ Group As Chief Operating Officer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 09 May 2025: ANJ Group has announced the appointment of Kushal Kunder as its new Chief Operating Officer, bringing aboard a seasoned professional whose career spans three decades across some of India's most respected organisations in real estate and infrastructure. With deep operational insight and a track record of leading large, complex projects, Mr. Kunder's appointment signals a significant step forward in ANJ's journey of growth and transformation.
Mr. Kunder has spent over 20 years at commercial real estate giant CBRE, where he led operations for a global tech major across India. His earlier roles at K Raheja Realty and Skanska shaped his grounding in construction and project management. Over the years, he has built a reputation for technical expertise and as someone who understands how to align people, processes and purpose to deliver world-class spaces.
At ANJ Group, he will focus on sharpening operational capabilities, streamlining execution and supporting the company's ambitious expansion plans across new geographies and sectors. He joins a leadership team passionate about shaping environments where people thrive, whether in corporate offices, hospitals, universities, hotels or data centers.
ANJ Group has come a long way since 1980's when it started as a small team, and is now a 1000+ strong workforce, delivering over 2.5 million Sft of built space annually across India. The company is known for its ability to bring a client's vision to life, from design to final handover. ANJ's success lies not only in its delivery scale but also in how it fuses creativity with precision, often under tight timelines and with high expectations. The leading build and design company believes in authenticity, maintaining a humble culture, and its capability to work for the best of clients.
This people-first mindset is something Mr. Kunder resonates with deeply. "I'm excited to be part of a company that sees every project not just as a space, but as a story. ANJ's energy is infectious as it focuses on quality, innovation, and the people behind the work. I look forward to helping take that spirit even further," he said.
As ANJ steps into its next phase, Mr. Kunder's arrival brings both reassurance and momentum, a sign that the company is not just growing, but growing with purpose. And with someone of his caliber helping steer the ship, the future looks well-built.
About ANJ:
ANJ is a design and build firm with over four decades of experience, operating across more than 60 cities in India. Since its inception in 1979, the company has delivered over 2,500 projects, executing upwards of 120 million Sft. of built space. With a robust workforce exceeding 3,000 professionals, including over 100 architects and designers and a 300+ strong on-ground team, ANJ operates from key metro locations including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, NCR, Kolkata and Chennai. The company's headquarters and experience centre are located in Mumbai.
ANJ is consistently recognized among the top mid-sized firms in India and is a preferred partner for global clients across BFSI, technology, and real estate sectors. Its reputation is built on thematic, people-centric designs, timely execution, and a seamless, integrated project management approach that inspires trust and long-term collaboration.
