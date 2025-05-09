403
Germany Reaffirms Its Role In NATO
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 9 (KUNA) -- Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized on Friday the importance of strengthening NATO defence alliances, noting that it is not only a military partnership but also a political bond between Europe and the United States.
In a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Merz expressed his hope to further develop the alliance, continuing the progress made over the past 75 years.
Merz stated that the Russian invasion threatens not only Ukraine's unity but also the political system in Europe established after 1990.
Furthermore, Merz he voiced support to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day "unconditional" ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
For his part, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that Germany is a leading power in Europe and plays a vital role within NATO, praising Germany's increased spending on defence expenditures. (end)
