Germany Pledges USD 45 Million For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 9 (KUNA) -- The German Government on Friday pledged euro 40 million (USD 45 million) worth of aid for Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made the announcement in the Ukrainian city Lviv where the EU foreign ministers are holding a meeting marking the 80th anniversary of the victory against the Nazis, according a report by the Deutsch Press Agency.
The news agency quoted Wadephul as saying that the EU ministers' meeting signals a strong message of support for Ukraine in defending itself in the war that has been raging since February 2022.
The people of Ukraine, when their country was part of the former Soviet Union, had played a role in the victory against Nazism, he added.
He acclaimed US President Donald Trump's initiative to enforce a 30-day truce, as a prelude to reaching lasting peace in Ukraine.
Minister Wadeful added that German President Joachim-Friedrich Merz held a positive and constructive phone conversation with Trump, yesterday, adding that Germany would seek to keep the US engaged in the peace process for the Ukraine. (end)
